 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate possible murder suicide in Bellevue
0 comments
breaking top story

Police investigate possible murder suicide in Bellevue

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELLEVUE — Detectives with the Idaho State Police were called to a coffee shop on the 100 block of N. Main Street in Bellevue Thursday shortly after 8:00 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the bodies of a man and woman inside the business.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, police said. Investigators say it appears both individuals were well known to each other.

ISP detectives are working with the Blaine County Coroner on the investigation.

Names of the deceased will be released by the Coroner's office upon notification of next of kin.

Police lights
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: What's cooking in Magic Valley jails?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News