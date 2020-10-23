Police investigate possible murder suicide in Bellevue

BELLEVUE — Detectives with the Idaho State Police were called to a coffee shop on the 100 block of N. Main Street in Bellevue Thursday shortly after 8:00 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the bodies of a man and woman inside the business.

The incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, police said. Investigators say it appears both individuals were well known to each other.

ISP detectives are working with the Blaine County Coroner on the investigation.

Names of the deceased will be released by the Coroner's office upon notification of next of kin.

