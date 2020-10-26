Police identify 2 killed in Bellevue murder-suicide

BELLEVUE — Idaho State Police have identified the people found dead in a Bellevue coffee shop on Thursday.
Ashley Midby, 34, who was the manager of Coffee Corner, on Bellevue's Main Street, and Jared Murphy, 28, who was a Hailey Police officer and a current candidate for Bellevue mayor, were both found dead from gunshot wounds, police said.
The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.
Investigators say it appears the two were known to each other.
Idaho State Police were called to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.
No further information was released.
Murphy also ran for mayor in 2018, losing to current Mayor Ned Burns.
Midby's family has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser in her honor, called Help us Honor Ashley.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
COLBY LAKER COOK
Date of birth: March 23, 1978
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Oct. 25
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
HEATHER MANDELL ELGIN
Date of birth: Oct. 5, 1989
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 115 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Dyed blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge(s) POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (x2)
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Oct. 11.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
KYLE WADE FEATHERSTON
Date of birth: Sept. 4, 1997
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF RELEASE and FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (x2)
Bond: $80,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Oct. 4
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MARY ELIZABETH MURPHY
Date of birth: Dec. 31, 1976
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 200 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (X2)
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Sept. 20.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MARK PAIVA
Date of birth: July 12, 1984
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 202 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE and DISTURBING THE PEACE
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Sept. 13.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JOSHUA ADAM ADAIR
Date of birth: Sept. 27, 1977
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 185 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE WITH NOTICE TO SEEK ENHANCED PENALTY, a felony
Bond: NO BOND
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Aug. 29.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DAVID WILLIAM FENNEWALD
Date of birth: Dec. 20, 1983
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 175 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT and MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Aug. 9.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DAVID DARRELL GARDNER
Date of birth: Nov. 20, 1965
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of STALKING IN THE FIRST DEGREE
Bond: NO BOND
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Aug. 9.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
LOGAN GROVER
Date of birth: June 11, 1992
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 177 pounds
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF RELEASE on the original charge(s) of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, BURGLARY
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted July 19.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
KAYLA CHEYENNE WHISLER
Date of birth: June 8, 1992
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 165 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE on the original charge(s) of POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted July 19.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
LOUIS SIMUEL SMOTHERS
Date of birth: Sept. 17, 1963
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 190 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Black
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of VIDEO VOYEURISM
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted July 12.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JONATHAN ANTHONY LUNA
Date of birth: May 24, 1970
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 190 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted July 5.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
SCOTT PATRICK FRAVEL
Date of birth: Sept. 11, 1986
Height: 6 feet 1 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 190 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 28.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
SAMANTHA RAE GOMEZ
Date of birth: April 2, 1992
Height: 5 feet 2 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 156 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, GRAND THEFT
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 14.
