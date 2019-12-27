HEYBURN — A local man is charged with five felony counts of possession of child sexually exploitative material after police found files on his phone of children, some as young as ages 4 to 6.
Kristopher Richard Charlton, 24, was arrested on Thursday, according to court records, after another person reported to police that she found child pornographic images on his phone.
The woman, who had access to Charlton’s phone using a fingerprint, said she found a video player on his phone and videos with “weird numbers,” court documents say. She said she could see videos describing boys and girls, using sexual words, which had their ages 6-11.
When police initially examined the phone, they did not find any files, but the phone was taken to the Rupert Police Department for further examination.
Police recovered several sexually explicit videos of prepubescent children and of a man sexually assaulting a female child that was age 4-6, the documents say.
A preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 8 in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.
