TWIN FALLS — A Hansen man is accused of kicking in the door of a house in Twin Falls County and pointing a gun at an acquaintance who lives there.
Jose D.J. Torres Borocio, 21, was arraigned Friday on one count of aggravated assault and jailed on a $50,000 bond.
The victim told police he was getting ready for work at about 6 a.m. on Sept. 28 when someone — later identified as Borocio — began knocking “very hard” on the front door of his house, according to an affidavit.
The man said when he ignored the knocking — hoping the person would go away — Borocio kicked in the door jam, walked into the house, pointed the gun at the victim, and said, “You need to leave.”
The victim told police he recognized Borocio as a friend of a man who used to live with the victim’s current roommate, according to the affidavit. The victim said his current roommate told Borocio’s friend to move out after Borocio’s friend lost his job and was unable to pay rent.
After Borocio’s friend moved out, the victim moved in and took his place, the victim said.
The victim and his roommate told police they thought Borocio came to the house with a gun because he and the former roommate were angry.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.
