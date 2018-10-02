HAILEY — A Hailey man is accused of stealing an ultrasound machine and probe worth a combined $60,000 while working at a medical conference in Ketchum.
Michael Barbee, 32, was arraigned Friday on one count of grand theft, a felony.
The equipment was reported missing Sept. 22 by a sales representative attending a conference at the Limelight Hotel, according to an affidavit. The man said he brought several ultrasound machines and probes to the conference for demonstrations and left them in a conference room while he went to lunch.
When he came back from lunch, the sales rep told police, he found that one of the machines and one of the probes — worth $50,000 and $10,000, respectively — had gone missing.
Another sales rep told the man he had spoken earlier with a "suspicious person" working as an audio-visual tech at the conference, according to the affidavit. The audio-visual tech was later identified as Michael Barbee.
The other sales rep said Barbee expressed an interest in the medical equipment and told him his father was a doctor. He "said he had never seen this type of behavior in someone who was not an actual attendee of a medical conference," according to the affidavit.
A surveillance video from the hotel showed the "suspicious person" described by the sales rep carrying an object roughly the same size as the ultrasound unit.
When confronted by police, Barbee admitted to taking the ultrasound machine and probe, police said. He told an officer he "had a history of watching ultrasound videos online for diagnostic reasons," according to the affidavit. Barbee said he had some health issues "but that he was also interested in pursuing it as a career."
Police said Barbee first told them he "was going to hang on to" the ultrasound machine rather than sell it, but later said he was planning to give the equipment back because he was not able to use it. He was arrested Thursday.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3.
