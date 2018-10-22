HAILEY — Police say a Hailey man slipped out of his handcuffs while in the back of a police car, escaped the car and attacked a deputy before police subdued him with a stun gun.
Angel Lira Jr., 20, was arrested on suspicion of battery upon certain personnel, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer and resisting or obstructing an officer, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday.
Lira was arrested early Saturday morning after he was found drunk in a Ketchum backyard, according to the sheriff's office. He wasn't able to tell deputies who he was, where he lived or how he was getting home, so deputies decided to take him to the Blaine County jail to sober up.
While en route to the detention center, Lira was able to slip one of his hands out of his handcuffs, the sheriff's office said. With his free hand, he began grabbing at the locked rifle in the front seat.
When the deputy pulled over, "a physical confrontation ensued" and Lira was able to escape out of the back of the police car, the sheriff's office said.
Police said Lira kicked and hit the deputy several times and tried to grab at his Taser. He was eventually subdued with the stun gun and taken into custody with the help of a Hailey police officer.
"This was a very volatile and unfortunate situation," Sheriff Steve Harkins said in a statement. "Given the circumstances and the risk posed to the officer, the use of the Taser was the safety option to prevent further escalation."
He is being held in the Blaine County jail pending arraignment, the sheriff's office said.
It’s always troubling to me when I read these stories about attacks on law enforcement and the suspect is not taken to the hospital prior to booking at jail. A message needs to be sent and a price paid for attacking law enforcement personnel.
Hey Bodacious, you make everyone here want to puke. Go find a rock to crawl under.
