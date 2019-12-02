{{featured_button_text}}

KETCHUM — Police say a man injured a deputy at the county jail after being arrested following disorderly conduct complaints from multiple bars.

Shannon L. Rowland, 47, faces misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing officers and disorderly conduct after deputies from the Ketchum Police Division received multiple calls Tuesday from bars in the city about an intoxicated patron. They had a similar call from a hotel, according to a statement from the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.

While Rowland was being booked at the Blaine County Detention Center, he kicked the arresting deputy, causing a serious injury, the statement said.

The felony charge of battery on certain personnel was added.

Rowland was arraigned on Wednesday and released on pretrial supervision.

His preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 11.

