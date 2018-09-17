Subscribe for 33¢ / day

HAILEY — A Hailey man is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old in canyons around Blaine County several times since July. 

Jacob Scott Anderson, 25, is charged with four counts of rape. He was arrested Saturday. 

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday that Anderson had been in a sexual relationship with the teenager since the summer. He is accused of having sex with the girl multiple times since then.

The alleged sexual contact took place in various canyons around the county, police said.

The arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the Blaine County Sheriff's Office and Hailey Police Department. 

A probable cause affidavit for the case has been sealed by the court. 

