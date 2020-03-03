Police: Getaway driver in Burley bank robbery arrested in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — The getaway driver in a Burley bank robbery has been arrested in Twin Falls, Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell said.

Jerry Lee Adermann, 50, of Twin Falls will be charged in Cassia County with robbery, grand theft and criminal conspiracy, Warrell said.

He didn't know what Adermann was arrested for in Twin Falls.

Kacey Allen Fisher, 43, was previously arrested in Twin Falls and charged with grand theft, robbery and burglary in Cassia County Magistrate Court, where Judge Blaine Cannon set a $1 million bond.

According to court documents, Fisher walked up to a bank teller’s station at D.L. Evans Bank on Overland Avenue on Feb. 10 and gave the teller a hand-written note demanding money.

The teller, who told police the robber “did not appear nervous,” gave him $1,300.

After Fisher was arrested in Twin Falls, he was detained at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center in Burley and interviewed by detectives.

Police said Fisher admitted to planning the bank robbery starting about a week prior to the event.