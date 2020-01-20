{{featured_button_text}}

GARDEN CITY — Police booked a 30-year-old man into jail Sunday morning on suspicion of second-degree murder and obstructing police after a man was found dead earlier that day.

Emerson Clyde Buck, of Garden City, remains in custody at the Ada County Jail. The 55-year-old victim was reportedly found dead in the 200 block of 40th Street with a stab wound to the neck, according to a press release from Garden City Police.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the victim unconscious and not breathing. Officers were informed he was in a fight, and the suspect had left the scene.

Officers tried to revive the victim, who has not yet been identified, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police set up a perimeter in the area and found Buck near Veterans Memorial Parkway and Chinden Boulevard. After a brief foot chase, Buck was taken into custody.

“It appears that Buck and the victim were two of four adults living in the residence. Sometime after 6 a.m., Buck and the victim engaged in a physical altercation,” said Garden City Police Lt. Abe Blount in the news release. “The other two adults awoke to the noise from the altercation and found the victim lying on the floor bleeding profusely from the neck. There is no indication at this time that any other parties were involved and we do not believe the public is in any danger.”

The motive for the killing was unclear, and court documents were unavailable Monday morning due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

In 2008, Buck was convicted of rape in Ada County and is now a registered sex offender, according to the Idaho State Police sex offender registry. He completed his 10-year sentence in 2018 and is no longer on parole.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments