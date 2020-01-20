GARDEN CITY — Police booked a 30-year-old man into jail Sunday morning on suspicion of second-degree murder and obstructing police after a man was found dead earlier that day.
Emerson Clyde Buck, of Garden City, remains in custody at the Ada County Jail. The 55-year-old victim was reportedly found dead in the 200 block of 40th Street with a stab wound to the neck, according to a press release from Garden City Police.
When officers arrived at the home, they found the victim unconscious and not breathing. Officers were informed he was in a fight, and the suspect had left the scene.
Officers tried to revive the victim, who has not yet been identified, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
You have free articles remaining.
Police set up a perimeter in the area and found Buck near Veterans Memorial Parkway and Chinden Boulevard. After a brief foot chase, Buck was taken into custody.
“It appears that Buck and the victim were two of four adults living in the residence. Sometime after 6 a.m., Buck and the victim engaged in a physical altercation,” said Garden City Police Lt. Abe Blount in the news release. “The other two adults awoke to the noise from the altercation and found the victim lying on the floor bleeding profusely from the neck. There is no indication at this time that any other parties were involved and we do not believe the public is in any danger.”
The motive for the killing was unclear, and court documents were unavailable Monday morning due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
In 2008, Buck was convicted of rape in Ada County and is now a registered sex offender, according to the Idaho State Police sex offender registry. He completed his 10-year sentence in 2018 and is no longer on parole.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.