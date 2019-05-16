TWIN FALLS — Police found a BB gun at Canyon Ridge High School during lunchtime Thursday.
Police were responding to a report that a reckless driver who may have had a handgun, said Lt. John Wilson of the Twin Falls Police Department.
A "realistic looking" BB gun was found in a car in the Canyon Ridge High School parking lot, Wilson said.
The school was not placed on lockdown and is proceeding as normal, a school district spokeswoman Eva Craner said.
"There is no threat to any students at this time," an email to parents from the Twin Falls School District stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
But what if someone shoots their eye out?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.