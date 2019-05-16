{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — Police found a BB gun at Canyon Ridge High School during lunchtime Thursday.

Police were responding to a report that a reckless driver who may have had a handgun, said Lt. John Wilson of the Twin Falls Police Department.

A "realistic looking" BB gun was found in a car in the Canyon Ridge High School parking lot, Wilson said. 

The school was not placed on lockdown and is proceeding as normal, a school district spokeswoman Eva Craner said. 

"There is no threat to any students at this time," an email to parents from the Twin Falls School District stated.

