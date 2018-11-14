TWIN FALLS — A Filer man is accused of holding a knife up to a woman's throat and threatening her with it.
Darrell Wesley Hopkins, 47, was arraigned Wednesday on counts of aggravated assault, resisting or obstructing an officer, and violating a protection order.
Hopkins was arrested after a female acquaintance told police he held a knife up to her throat and ran it across her lips when the two of them got into an argument.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Hopkins sitting on a couch, texting on his phone, with a “very large” fixed blade knife in a sheath on the coffee table next to him, according to court documents.
Hopkins told police he held the knife up to the woman's throat because "she wanted more drink," referring to alcohol, and he did not want her to drink any more, an officer wrote in an affidavit. He denied putting the knife to her lips.
The woman gave police a different account of what happened, and said Hopkins threatened to kill her if she tried to leave the house.
Hopkins was jailed on a $200,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.