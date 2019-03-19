WENDELL — A Wendell man who fell asleep at the wheel faces four felony charges in the Saturday morning crash that killed a pregnant woman from Twin Falls.
Daniel Cruz Ortiz, 21, of Wendell is being held at the Gooding County Jail on a $50,000 bail. He was arraigned on Monday on one charge of vehicular manslaughter, felony DUI and felony leaving the scene of an accident.
The Gooding County Prosecutor’s Office also added a second vehicular manslaughter charge on Tuesday after learning that Jessie L. Otton, 26, of Twin Falls was pregnant when she died from her injuries, Prosecuting Attorney Matt Pember said. Meanwhile, a 2-year-old girl who was injured in the crash has two broken femurs, he said.
Cruz Ortiz is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing as well as an arraignment for the fourth charge on Thursday.
According to a report by Idaho State Police, Cruz Ortiz was driving south on Idaho Highway 46 north of Wendell when he fell asleep. His 2009 Dodge 1500 pickup crossed the center line and collided head-on with Otton’s 2001 Chevrolet Blazer.
A witness told an Idaho State Police officer that Cruz Ortiz asked him for a flashlight. He borrowed the man’s cellphone to look inside the SUV after the crash. The witness said Cruz Ortiz then returned the phone and fled on foot.
Police identified Cruz Ortiz as the owner of the vehicle and arrested him at his home in Wendell. In an affidavit for his arrest, the officer described finding Cruz Ortiz with “glassy eyes.” Cruz Ortiz admitted to police that he had consumed four beers between 8 and 11 p.m. the night before the crash.
Police took eight breath samples from Cruz Ortiz, which revealed a blood alcohol content above the legal limit.
This isn't the first DUI charge Cruz Ortiz has faced in the past few months. According to online court records, Cruz Ortiz pleaded guilty in Twin Falls County on March 5 for a DUI charge made in December 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.