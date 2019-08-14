BELLEVUE — A Fairfield man charged with vehicular manslaughter after his pickup rear-ended another car, killing three children, had a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit, court records say.
The probable cause affidavit filed in the case of Matthew Richard Park, 46, said Park's breath had a blood alcohol content of between .146 and .191 on three tests.
Park's 1995 Dodge pickup rear-ended a 2000 Dodge Neon driven by Somchai Ray Lee Lurak, 26, of Mountain Home, Saturday at about 1:20 a.m. Lurak’s car had been stopped at a temporary traffic signal for an Idaho Transportation Department bridge construction project on U.S. Highway 20 east of Hot Springs Landing, court documents say.
Three girls, ages 6, 5 and 3, were in car seats in the back of Lurak's car. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, and the third was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where she died, the Ada County Coroner's Office said.
Lurak was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Emma Weigand, 26, of Mountain Home, was also injured in the crash. She was taken to St. Luke's Wood River, then transferred to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
When interviewed by Blaine County detectives, Park admitted to visiting a number of bars Friday and purchasing a six-pack of beer, the court documents said. Police say they found receipts from the alcohol purchases.
Park has been charged with three felony counts of vehicular manslaughter and two counts of felony aggravated driving under the influence. He is being held at the Blaine County Detention Center on a $400,000 bond, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 22.
