Police end pursuit at Washington and Addison

A Filer police vehicle and a Twin Falls County Sheriff's vehicle pin a car in place after a pursuit Friday at the corner of Addison Avenue West and Washington Street North in Twin Falls.

TWIN FALLS — A man who police say led them on a chase at speeds exceeding 100 mph has been arrested. Harold E. Climer Jr. was arraigned Tuesday on felony charges of eluding and aggravated battery.

Just before 3 p.m. Friday, a police officer reported seeing a red Ford Explorer heading east on U.S. Highway 30 near milepost 211 swerve into the outside lane, nearly hitting another car. Police say Climer, who is 55, was the driver. The officer tried to stop Climer at the highway's intersection with U.S. Highway 93. Police say Climer went faster than 100 mph for about three miles while serving in and out of traffic.

At that point, Climer turned down into Rock Creek Park, turned around and came back up the hill, toward a patrol car, which he then hit. The officer said Climer then drove directly toward a sheriff deputy's patrol car, barely missing it.

Police tried to hit and pin the car in the parking lot, but the driver managed to escape and headed east on U.S. 30 toward Twin Falls. When Climer reached the area near the Dunes Motel, police called off the chase. But soon after, police saw Climer drive into the Exhale Vapors parking lot. Police sped to block the parking lot exit, "in order to stop the driver of the Explorer who had already shown complete disregard for other people's safety," the police report said. "I was concerned that he would hurt someone and knew that we were within one mile of two different schools that were getting out at any time."

The officer ran his patrol car into Climer's Ford, pinning it against a tree and a fence. A deputy also ran into the Ford. Police told Climer to get out of the vehicle at gunpoint. Police eventually pulled Climer from the Explorer and arrested him.

