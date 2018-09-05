TWIN FALLS — Two reports of child enticement over the weekend were the result of a misunderstanding, Twin Falls police said Wednesday.
Detectives were able to identify and talk to the suspects described in the reports and believe they do not pose a threat to the community, Lt. Terry Thueson said.
Police received two reports of child enticement over the weekend. The first reported incident took place Saturday near Morningside Elementary. The second incident happened the next day in the 1800 block of Fourth Avenue East.
"We want to remind parents to continue talking to their children about stranger danger and remind them frequently never to get into the vehicle of a stranger," Thueson said in a statement. "Please continue to be vigilant as a community and if you see something, say something."
