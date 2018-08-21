Subscribe for 33¢ / day
GOODING — An 88-mile police chase through four different counties Saturday ended in an arrest.

Zachary Barker, 30, was arraigned in Gooding County Monday on one count of eluding a police officer, a felony.

Barker was first spotted by an Ada County deputy while driving east on Interstate 84, traveling 120 miles per hour and passing cars on the right shoulder, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a statement.

He continued into Elmore County, where deputies began a pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.

Barker kept driving despite the police cars behind him, continuing into Gooding County and then Jerome County. His speed never dropped below 100 mph, the sheriff’s office said.

Barker eventually hit a set of spike strips near milepost 166 on I-84 in Jerome County, flattening three of his tires. He was then taken into custody.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30.

