TWIN FALLS — A Friday morning chase on Interstate 84 involving Idaho State Police has ended.

The chase ended shortly before 11 a.m. at milepost 147 near the Tuttle exit between Hagerman and Bliss, police said.

The interstate has not been closed down, ISP said. 

Check back at Magicvalley.com later for more information on this developing story.

