JEROME — A high-speed chase through three Magic Valley counties late Friday night ended in a minor crash and the arrest of a woman from Challis.
Mary Catherine North, 32, sped from Ketchum to Jerome County — with an 8-year-old child in the front seat of the car — at speeds up to or exceeding 125 miles per hour, law enforcement said.
North has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and injury to a child, both felonies. She is also facing one felony count of injury to jail after Jerome County deputies said she tried Saturday afternoon to flood her jail cell.
Police first noticed North speeding down Ketchum's Main Street at about 1 a.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the Blaine County Sheriff's Office. She refused to pull over and kept driving south on Highway 75, the sheriff's office said.
North continued down into Lincoln County, where she sped through downtown Shoshone at 125 miles per hour, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez.
The chase came to an end in Jerome County when Idaho State Police deployed spike strips on Highway 93 at milepost 61, Rodriguez said. North's car hit a Jerome County Sheriff’s Office patrol car at the end of the chase, Rodriguez said.
A police report indicated that North may have started driving recklessly that night after a domestic incident.
A separate count of injury to jail stems from an incident that police said took place Saturday afternoon after North was booked into the Jerome County jail. According to court documents, deputies saw North hitting a sprinkler in a holding cell with a plastic cup until water began to flood the cell.
North also grabbed the sink and toilet and tried to pull them from the wall before being removed from the cell, police said.
A preliminary hearing for the chase-related charges is set for Dec. 3, while a preliminary hearing for the injury to jail charge will take place Nov. 29.
