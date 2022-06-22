 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Burley woman stood over sleeping husband with knife

Irene Diaz Gomez

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MINI-CASSIA CRIMINAL JUSTICE CENTER

BURLEY — A Burley woman was charged with felony assault with intent to murder after her sleeping husband woke up and found her standing over him with a knife.

Irene Diaz Gomez, 26, was also charged with felony aggravated assault after the incident on June 14.

Cassia County Sheriff officers responded to a southeast Burley address and found a man who did not speak English. A neighbor was initially used to translate until a bilingual officer arrived.

The man said he was sleeping when Diaz-Gomez returned home “extremely intoxicated,” according to court records.

He said he saw his wife standing above him wielding a knife and she said “I am going to kill you.”

The man told police he grabbed the knife from her and threw it into the garbage outside.

Diaz-Gomez left the residence on foot.

Diaz-Gomez called 911 while the officer was searching for her and the sheriff’s office 911 mapping system showed she was about a block away.

When the officer arrived back at the residence Diaz-Gomez was in the apartment standing by her husband.

She did not want to speak with the officer about what had happened.

The officer retrieved the knife from the garbage.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set at 9 a.m. in Cassia County Magistrate Court on Friday.

