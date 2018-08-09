BURLEY — Police say a Burley man repeatedly raped a young boy over the course of four years.
Antonio J. Delacruz, 18, is charged with five felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16.
Delacruz was charged after a Cassia County Sheriff’s Office investigator attended a Children at Risk Evaluation with the child in Twin Falls.
The boy, now 9 years old, told officials that he was about 4 years old the first time Delacruz anally raped him, according to court documents. Delacruz was 13 at the time.
The boy said Delacruz raped him several times until he was 8 years old. The boy also said Delacruz forced him once to perform oral sex on him.
Delacruz raped him in several rooms at one house, at a nearby house and several times at other locations in Burley including at an East Main Street motel, the boy said.
Prosecutor Doug Abenroth said Delacruz is charged as an adult. Delacruz was arraigned Thursday.
A preliminary hearing is set in the case at 9 a.m. Aug. 17 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.
My heart and prayers go out to the ones impacted by this atrocity.
It's reasons like this that B.O.C.A. was created. If the family of the victim reads this, or anyone that knows them, if you are unfamiliar with B.O.C.A. Please reach out to them. They are an amazing group of human beings.
I am not affiliated with them, but I have seen the good they do and how much help they can be.
Bikers against child abuse.
Aug 9, 2018 3:25pm
