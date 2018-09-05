Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BURLEY— A 20-year-old Burley man is charged with felony aggravated assault after police said he pointed a gun at a woman and three children when the woman honked her horn at him in traffic in North Burley.

Philip William Iverson was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. Police say the incident happened Aug. 3.

The woman, who was driving a minivan, said Iverson, who was driving a Mazda Miata, cut her off in traffic near Fifth Street and Overland Ave.

While she was stopped at the traffic light she honked her horn at the driver and he turned around and pointed a dark-colored handgun at her and the three children.

The woman’s 14-year-old was in the front passenger’s seat and her 12-year-old and a friend were in the back.

All three children quickly took off their seatbelts and got on the floor of the van. They told officers they were afraid for their lives.

Police say all the children identified Iverson as the driver of the car.

When officers spoke with Iverson, he said he only gave the woman a dirty look and didn't point a gun at her.

When deputies asked if Iverson had any guns, he said his roommate had several and sometimes left them in Iverson’s car.

Deputies said they found photos of Iverson on social media holding a dark-colored handgun.

The charge carries an enhancement penalty for use of deadly weapon to commit a felony.

No hearings were set in the case by Wednesday.

