Police: Burley man charged with attempted 1st degree murder

BURLEY — A local man has been charged with attempted murder after a detective said he “violently cut” a woman with a kitchen knife.

Joseph A. Price, 43, is charged with felony attempted first-degree murder, two counts of mayhem, battery with the intent to commit a serious felony, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and injury to a child.

Cassia County Sheriff Detective Lieutenant Kevin Horak said deputies arrived Monday at the Burley home and applied a tourniquet to the arm of a woman who was “severely bleeding.”

The woman suffered injuries to her head and face and extensive injury to her hands. She was taken to a local hospital and transferred to another facility, Horak said.

“Two of her fingers were severely cut," Horak said, "and there’s a possibility that she’ll lose those fingers."

The incident happened in front of two children, police said.

“They were not injured,” Horak said, but they are suffering emotional consequences.