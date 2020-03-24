Police: Burley man charged with attempted first-degree murder

BURLEY — A Burley man has been charged with attempted murder after a detective said he “violently cut” a woman Monday with a kitchen knife.

Joseph A. Price, 43, is charged with felony attempted first-degree murder, two counts of mayhem, battery with the intent to commit a serious felony, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and injury to a child.

Cassia County Sheriff Detective Lieutenant Kevin Horak said deputies arrived first to the Burley home and applied a tourniquet to the woman’s arm, who was “severely bleeding.”

The woman suffered injuries to her head, face and extensive injury to her hands. She was taken to a local hospital and transferred to another facility, Horak said.

“Two of her fingers were severely cut, and there’s a possibility that she’ll lose those fingers,” Horak said.

The incident took place in front of two children, police said.

“They were not injured,” said Horak, but they are suffering emotional consequences.