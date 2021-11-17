Police: Burley 4 year old found safe after she was kidnapped by grandmother

BURLEY — A Burley child was found early Wednesday in Nevada after she was reported missing or kidnapped on Tuesday.

Alaina Duey, 4, was safe and in good health at 1 a.m. in Elko, Nevada, according to a Cassia County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Elizabeth Rose Crofts, Alaina’s grandmother was arrested at a casino and is being held in jail on a second-degree kidnapping charge and other charges.

The child’s mother, Natalia Duey, reported that Crofts picked up Alaina at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Burley driving a 2004 silver Pontiac Grand Prix to take the child to school, but the child never arrived at school.

Duey went to the Budget Motel where Crofts was staying and found she had checked out of the room.

Crofts did not have permission to take the child.

The sheriff’s office said the diligent hard work between emergency communications officers, deputies, state and federal agencies played a part in locating the child.

This was the third out-of-state kidnapping to result in an arrest in Elko County over the past three months, the Elko Daily Free Press reported.

