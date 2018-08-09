BUHL — A Buhl man is accused of threatening the owner of a pizza restaurant with a knife during an argument.
Fredy Hernandez-Gomez, 23, was arraigned Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and providing false information to a police officer.
Police were called to Pizza Planet in Buhl on July 14 for a report of a man threatening the co-owner of the restaurant with a knife, according to an affidavit.
The co-owner, Ricardo Medina, told police that he and Hernandez-Gomez got into an argument after Hernandez-Gomez came in and began ordering a pizza in Spanish. Medina said that Hernandez-Gomez became angry after Medina told him he did not speak Spanish and that he would have to order in English.
Medina said after he chased Hernandez-Gomez out of the restaurant, Hernandez-Gomez pulled a double-bladed knife from his pocket and began swinging it from side to side in front of him.
Hernandez-Gomez told police that he tried to order in Spanish because he does not speak English fluently and he had heard Medina speaking to a woman in Spanish when he walked in. He said he thought Medina was being racist towards him.
Hernandez-Gomez also said he was holding a stick that he picked up from the ground out of fear, not a knife.
Medina’s fiancé, who witnessed the encounter, told police she saw Hernandez-Gomez “run towards” Medina and swing a knife, “barely missing us.”
She also noted that Hernandez-Gomez “seemed drunk, and could not speak very well because of being under the influence of alcohol.”
Hernandez-Gomez told police he drank four beers before going to Pizza Planet.
He has been jailed on a $30,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Pizza Planet owners are one of the most sincere and honest people I’ve ever met.
This knife-wielding degenerate should be ashamed of himself
