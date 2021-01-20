 Skip to main content
Police: Buhl man held at gunpoint during robbery
BUHL — Two people have been charged with robbery after a Buhl man said they came into his house and stole his wallet and TV at gunpoint.

Keath Sheville Brown, 29, is charged with two counts of robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

BROWN, KEATH SHEVILLE - #IN2021-000086.jpg

Keath Brown

Jodee Ray Reiman, 21, is charged with one count of robbery and one count of burglary.

REIMAN, JODEE RAY - #IN2021-000085.jpg

Jodee Reiman

Just before 8 a.m. Jan. 10, Buhl police responded to the 1600 block of Maple street in Buhl for a man who said he’d just been robbed at gunpoint. The man told police he was in his bedroom when he heard a car horn outside. When he looked out his kitchen window, the man saw a car parked in his driveway. A man he didn’t know was getting out, holding a shotgun and began walking toward the front door with a woman, he told police.

The man told police he grabbed a knife from his kitchen drawer as the man and woman came through his unlocked front door. The man, later identified as Brown, pointed the gun at him and told him to hand over his things, court records said.

The man put the knife in his pocket and tossed his wallet at Brown. He said Reiman walked around the house looking around while Brown continued pointing the gun at him. At one point, she patted him down and took the knife from him.

He told police the whole thing lasted less than a minute. While police talked to the man, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s deputies found a vehicle that matched Brown and Reiman’s at a Twin Falls motel.

Deputies found the man’s wallet near the car and a TV in the backseat.

Police said the shotgun was reported stolen through the Salt Lake City Police Department.

After police took photos of the stolen items, they returned the TV and wallet to the owner.

Brown is being held in the Twin Falls County Jail on $250,000 bond. Reiman’s bond is set at $100,000.

Preliminary hearings for both are set for Friday.

