TWIN FALLS — A Buhl man is accused of choking and attempting to sexually assault a woman after she told him she was not interested in him romantically.
Cody Henslee, 26, is charged with one count of battery with intent to commit a serious felony.
The victim, an acquaintance of Henslee's, told police she and Henslee were drinking and watching television at Henslee's house Tuesday night when he told her he loved her and wanted to be her boyfriend, according to court documents. The woman said she told Henslee she saw him only as a friend before she went to sleep in the guest bedroom.
Later that night, the woman told police, Henslee came into her room naked and tried to force himself on her, telling her in crude terms that he wanted to have sex with her. When she yelled at him to stop, Henslee began to choke her to the point where she could not breathe and told her again that he was going to have sex with her, she said.
The woman told police she was able to get Henslee off of her by kicking him in the chest. She said she then pulled out her cellphone to call 911, but Henslee knocked the phone out of her hand.
Eventually, the woman said, she was able to call the police and get out of the house.
The woman had marks on her neck that she said were caused by Henslee choking her, according to court documents. She also told first responders she felt a tightness in her neck and was having difficulty breathing, but did not want to go to the hospital, police said.
Henslee was jailed on a $20,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.