BOISE — Police arrested a 23-year-old Boise man Thursday on suspicion of 16 felony charges regarding a case of child sex abuse.
Cameron Gamel was booked into the Ada County Jail after police said he enticed a child over the internet, took photos of her and sexually abused her.
The Boise Police Department was made aware of a lewd conduct with a child report on Wednesday involving Gamel and a female victim under the age of 16, according to a police news release.
The suspect initially contacted the victim on March 9, police said, and evidence showed that over the next few days, Gamel met up with the victim in person, took several inappropriate pictures of her and electronically shared those pictures.
The suspect is also accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with the victim.
Following further investigation, Gamel was arrested and booked into jail on five felony charges of lewd conduct with a minor under 16, nine felony charges of distributing sexually exploitative material of a child and two felony probation violations.
Online court records show Gamel was on probation for felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and felony grand theft.
This investigation is ongoing and detectives believe there could be additional victims.
