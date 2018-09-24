BELLEVUE — Deputies used a stun gun on a Bellevue man after he threatened them and fought with them, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday.
Morton Lee Zerby, 59, was arraigned Friday on counts of disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, assault or battery on certain personnel, and possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.
Police were called to North Fork Trailer Park at 2:24 a.m. Friday for reports of possible shots fired and a person disturbing the peace, the statement said. Witnesses said they thought they heard the sound of a rifle being fired near a bonfire, though no guns were found at the scene.
Zerby was "confrontational and non-compliant" with the officers, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said he ran toward them "in an aggressive manner" while swinging a belt with a metal buckle over his head, threatened them with a piece of wood, and fought with officers.
He was eventually subdued with the stun gun, the sheriff's office said.
While the arrest was taking place, a gas can Zerby had previously put on the fire exploded, sending flames 15 feet into the air, police said. The Ketchum Fire Department responded to put out the fire.
