WENDELL — At least 18 shots were fired during a drive-by shooting in Wendell early Friday, police said.
The Gooding County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 300 block of Sixth Avenue East just before 3 a.m., Sheriff Shaun Gough told the Times-News.
The bullets hit two houses but nobody was injured, Gough said. Investigators found 18 bullet holes on the scene and ammunition from an AK-47 rifle.
“We’re assuming that’s what was used,” Gough said.
Police have identified a person of interest, but that person is not in custody, Gough said. The investigation is ongoing.
“This was not random,” Gough said. “This was intentional.”
