Graffiti suspect

Twin Falls Police hope to identify the person in this surveillance camera photo related to a rash of graffiti in downtown Twin Falls found on Monday morning.

 COURTESY TWIN FALLS POLICE

TWIN FALLS — A graffiti spree found early Monday has the Twin Falls Police Department seeking the public's help.

A number of businesses were found with graffiti painted on them in the 200 and 300 blocks of Fourth Avenue South and the 200 and 300 blocks of Idaho Street South, according to Officer J.P. O'Donnell.

A couple of delivery-type trucks, parked outside businesses in that area, were also painted with graffiti, O'Donnell said.

Twin Falls Police has released a surveillance camera photo of a possible suspect, who they are attempting to identify. Anyone with information is asked to call 208-735-4357.

