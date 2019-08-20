TWIN FALLS — A woman has been charged with driving under the influence after causing a crash late Saturday that injured two people.
Tera Lynn Cook, 40, has been charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence and one count of carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence.
Cook told officers she had been at Canyon Crest on Saturday evening and drank a glass and a half of wine, according to court documents. She was driving a Ford F-150 and failed to yield the right of way at Washington Street North and Pole Line Road, hitting a Mazda with three people inside.
Police responded to the incident at about 11:30 p.m.
Cook was given sobriety tests, blowing .098 and .094 on the breathalyzer, court documents say. The legal limit is .08% blood alcohol content.
Before Cook was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley emergency room, she was asked if she needed to remove anything from her pickup before it was towed, according to court records. She told officers there was a handgun in the center console.
At the hospital, a blood draw was performed on Cook, and she was treated for other medical issues.
Two passengers in the Mazda were also taken to St. Luke's. One had a fractured skull and spinal trauma and was flown by air ambulance to Boise for further treatment. The other passenger had a possible broken arm and other injuries.
After her arraignment Monday, Cook was released on the pretrial supervision program, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 30.
