HAILEY — Law enforcement agencies were investigating a threat Tuesday night at Wood River Middle School in Hailey, but the Blaine County School District announced Wednesday there’s no credible threat and all schools are open.
The school district and multiple law enforcement agencies determined the possible threat “was not a specific or credible threat,” the school district said in a statement Wednesday.
A note was found in a bathroom at Wood River Middle School and turned over to the school resource officer, according to the statement.
“As information was obtained, Hailey and Bellevue law enforcement officers began their investigation,” the school district said in the statement. “Officers determined, after multiple student interviews that the threat was not credible.”
But as a precaution, Blaine County sheriff's deputies and Hailey police officers have an increased presence at Wood River Middle School and neighboring schools.
“Blaine County School officials will always take these matters seriously, and we recognize that some students, parents and staff may need emotional support,” the district said in the statement. “Our counselors and social workers will be available to anyone who needs help.”
