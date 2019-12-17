{{featured_button_text}}
Buhl bond

Buhl High School is pictured in August 2014.

 (Photo courtesy of Cathy Wilson)

BUHL — Police activity prompted a short lock out at Buhl schools on Tuesday.

The Buhl School District said all of its buildings were locked and students were kept inside while police investigated an incident that happened off school grounds.

"Students were not in imminent danger and instruction continued as regularly as possible," the district said in a Facebook post.

Buhl Superintendent Ron Anthony said administrators received a report that students heard something "like shots" in a nearby field. The district proceeded to lock the doors to all of its buildings and keep people from entering or exiting while class continued inside, Anthony said. 

The police did a thorough inspection of the area and determined nothing was going on, and the lockout ended after about an hour, he said. 

The Buhl Police Department said the incident ended at about 1:30 p.m.

