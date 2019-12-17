BUHL — Police activity prompted a short lock out at Buhl schools on Tuesday.
The Buhl School District said all of its buildings were locked and students were kept inside while police investigated an incident that happened off school grounds.
"Students were not in imminent danger and instruction continued as regularly as possible," the district said in a Facebook post.
Buhl Superintendent Ron Anthony said administrators received a report that students heard something "like shots" in a nearby field. The district proceeded to lock the doors to all of its buildings and keep people from entering or exiting while class continued inside, Anthony said.
You have free articles remaining.
The police did a thorough inspection of the area and determined nothing was going on, and the lockout ended after about an hour, he said.
The Buhl Police Department said the incident ended at about 1:30 p.m.
Return to Magicvalley.com for more on this developing story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.