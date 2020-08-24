Police: 1 arrested after 3 people shot at vehicle in Burley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURELY — A man was arrested Sunday after what police said was a gang-related shooting in a Burley street.

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office said it was called to a shooting near the intersection of 10th Street and Yale Avenue.

Responding deputies found multiple spent shell casings with multiple calibers in the street.

Investigators determined that three people shot at a vehicle as it drove past them.

Deputies later arrested Pedro Nanez III, 28 of Burley, in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

