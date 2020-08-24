 Skip to main content
Police: 1 arrested after 3 people shot at vehicle in Burley
breaking top story

Cassia County Sheriff's Office stock

A Cassia County Sheriff’s deputy.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE

BURELY — A man was arrested Sunday after what police said was a gang-related shooting in a Burley street.

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office said it was called to a shooting near the intersection of 10th Street and Yale Avenue.

Responding deputies found multiple spent shell casings with multiple calibers in the street.

Investigators determined that three people shot at a vehicle as it drove past them.

Deputies later arrested Pedro Nanez III, 28 of Burley, in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

