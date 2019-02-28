TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls woman was arrested this week after witnesses told police she hit a man and a woman with glass containers and threatened them with a butcher knife and a chain.
Patricia Burke Williamson, 60, has been charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery, both felonies. Her bond was set at $100,000.
On Tuesday evening, a Twin Falls Police officer arrived at a house on Jackson Street to investigate a report of an intoxicated woman who was hitting people with a glass bottle. Police were told a chain and a knife were also involved.
According to court documents, Williamson was hiding inside a bedroom closet when the officer arrived. The victims, a man and a woman, had lacerations on their foreheads. Williamson denied hitting anyone, and said the woman had hit herself in the head with the bottle.
Witnesses, however, said Williamson and two men were arguing inside the house when another man intervened. At some point, Williamson picked up a large glass mug and threw it at him. It broke after hitting him in the head.
The man fell, and was getting back up when she went into the kitchen to retrieve a knife. Williamson approached him with a large butcher knife and pushed him down, causing him to hit the table behind him and hurt his back, court documents said.
After Williamson put down the knife, one of the men moved it out of her reach, police said. More people arrived and tried to remedy the situation.
Witnesses said Williamson then picked up a chain that was more than 2 feet long and had a large padlock attached to it. She approached the man she hit earlier and one of the women who was in the room.
“This chain is capable of causing traumatic injuries if it was swung and hit someone,” police said in the affidavit.
After arguing with the two, Williamson reportedly picked up a “large empty alcohol bottle” and struck the woman with it in the head.
Williamson is currently unemployed and previously had a warrant issued for her arrest, police said. She has been convicted in past years of domestic violence, trespassing, disturbing the peace, violation of a no-contact order, petit theft, aggravated battery and willful concealment.
Williamson made her initial appearance in felony magistrate court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8.
