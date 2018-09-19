TWIN FALLS — A 16-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car on Filer Avenue late Wednesday afternoon.
The teenager appears to have suffered only minor injuries, according to Lt. Terry Thueson of the Twin Falls Police Department. The boy was alert and talking to officers at the scene.
The crash was reported at about 3:45 p.m. and happened at the corner of Filer Avenue and Madrona Street, Thueson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.