TWIN FALLS — A 16-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car on Filer Avenue late Wednesday afternoon. 

The teenager appears to have suffered only minor injuries, according to Lt. Terry Thueson of the Twin Falls Police Department. The boy was alert and talking to officers at the scene.

The crash was reported at about 3:45 p.m. and happened at the corner of Filer Avenue and Madrona Street, Thueson said. 

