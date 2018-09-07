Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BURLEY — A Gooding teen has been charged with sexually abusing a child on multiple occasions.

Police say Samuel Marshall Brown, 19, had sexual contact with a 9-year-old girl for more than a year before he was arrested Wednesday. The abuse happened at a residence southeast of Burley, police say.

He is charged in Cassia County with four counts of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 and one count of sexual abuse of a minor under 16.

Brown was 18 years old when police say he began touching the child, who is now 10 years old.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The child told officials that Brown performed numerous sexual acts on her and had her sexually touch him.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set at 9 a.m. Sept. 14 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.

The maximum penalty for lewd conduct with a child under 16 is life in prison and the maximum penalty for sexual abuse of a child under 16 is 25 years in prison.

0
0
0
4
19

Tags

Load comments