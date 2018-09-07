BURLEY — A Gooding teen has been charged with sexually abusing a child on multiple occasions.
Police say Samuel Marshall Brown, 19, had sexual contact with a 9-year-old girl for more than a year before he was arrested Wednesday. The abuse happened at a residence southeast of Burley, police say.
He is charged in Cassia County with four counts of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 and one count of sexual abuse of a minor under 16.
Brown was 18 years old when police say he began touching the child, who is now 10 years old.
The child told officials that Brown performed numerous sexual acts on her and had her sexually touch him.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set at 9 a.m. Sept. 14 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.
The maximum penalty for lewd conduct with a child under 16 is life in prison and the maximum penalty for sexual abuse of a child under 16 is 25 years in prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
We keep seeing this replay itself over and over. Then the victim is ruined forever mentally and we’re gonna feed some POS forever. Exterminate these rats. Then maybe the victims wouldn’t feel like they are the ones that are trash.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.