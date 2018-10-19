TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man has been charged with four felonies after police said he picked up his 15-year-old girlfriend from school and had sex with her.
Juan Manuel Gomez Arroyo, 18, was arraigned Friday on two counts of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16.
Arroyo was arrested after the Hansen High School principal called police Thursday and said a man she did not recognize picked the 15-year-old up from school without her parents' permission, according to an affidavit.
The principal said she had confronted the man in his car in the parking lot earlier that day because she knew he was not a student at Hansen. When she asked the man what he was doing there, the man told her he was the 15-year-old's older brother and he was there to pick her up for an orthodontist appointment, the principal told police.
A few minutes later, the principal said, she saw the 15-year-old get into the man's car and drive off without being signed out by her parents.
Later that day, the principal called police again and said Arroyo had dropped the 15-year-old back off at the school.
When stopped and questioned by police, Arroyo said he met the 15-year-old at McDonald's, where they both worked, according to court documents. He said he picked her up from school on Monday, too, and the the two of them had sex.
Arroyo told police he and the 15-year-old also had sex Thursday after he picked her up from school. He said he "knew it was wrong to be together," according to the affidavit, and said he was afraid of going to jail.
He has been jailed on a $150,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.
