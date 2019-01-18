Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on Jan. 18
POCATELLO — Police have charged a Pocatello elementary school teacher with two sex crimes against a child.
Tiffany Marie Petersen was charged in Bannock County on Wednesday with one count of rape of a child under 16 and lewd conduct against a child, according to the Idaho Repository.
Petersen, 46, teaches fourth grade at Syringa Elementary School in the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District. She was arrested Wednesday and released on her own recognizance Thursday, according to state court filings.
The district announced Friday that it placed a teacher on administrative leave “until further notice.”
“This is a decision that was in the best interest of our students and the district,” said Superintendent Douglas Howell. “As a public school district, we accept the responsibility to protect the safety and well-being of our students and staff in a positive learning environment.”
If convicted, Petersen could receive a life sentence.
Petersen’s arraignment is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
