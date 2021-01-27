Phoenix police complete investigation into death of Lori Vallow's former husband

REXBURG — The Phoenix Police Department has completed an investigation into the 2018 death of Lori Vallow’s ex-husband, Joseph Ryan.

“There were no new findings,” Public Information Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said in an email. “The investigators concluded that the cause of death was that of natural causes. At this time foul play is not suspected.”

The investigation was opened in November after the Post Register reported on a recording of Lori Vallow discussing killing her ex-husband, the father of Vallow’s deceased daughter Tylee Ryan.

Vallow is heard saying at a religious gathering that she wanted to murder Joseph Ryan after he gained visitation with their daughter.

“I was going to murder him,” Vallow said. “I was going to kill him. Like the scriptures say. Like Nephi killed. Just to stop the pain and to stop him coming after me and to stop him coming after my children. I just thought I couldn’t take it anymore.”

In court records and interviews, Vallow’s 25-year-old son Colby Ryan accused his adopted father of sexually abusing him, which played into the divorce proceedings.