CASTLEFORD — A person was crushed beneath industrial equipment near Castleford Tuesday afternoon, a SIRCOMM dispatcher said.

The name of the person is not yet known, but the initial call described the victim as a man in his 30s, according to Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart.

The call came in at 1:50 p.m.

Air St. Luke’s responded to the scene at 4500 North 700 East, along with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Buhl Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics.

