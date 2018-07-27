POCATELLO — A Paul resident was injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday night on Interstate 86 westbound near Pocatello.
Jaquoy Twiss, 21, was driving about seven miles west of Pocatello when the 2005 Honda Accord left the road, went into the median, overturned, crossed the eastbound lanes and came to rest on the right shoulder, Idaho State Police said in a statement.
Twiss wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. ISP is investigating the crash.
Not a man, she’s a she.
Always wear your seatbelt.
I witnessed the accident and was first on the scene. She was defiantly wearing her seat belt until EMS were on scene to extract her from the car.
