Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police Lights
Buy Now
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

POCATELLO — A Paul resident was injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday night on Interstate 86 westbound near Pocatello.

Jaquoy Twiss, 21, was driving about seven miles west of Pocatello when the 2005 Honda Accord left the road, went into the median, overturned, crossed the eastbound lanes and came to rest on the right shoulder, Idaho State Police said in a statement.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Twiss wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. ISP is investigating the crash.

0
3
0
9
0

Tags

Load comments