Paroled during a pandemic: What it's like leaving an Idaho prison right now

KUNA — About two weeks before Amber Daniel’s release from prison in March, the new coronavirus wasn’t spreading within the South Idaho Correctional Institution, but new rumors were. One of them was that the Idaho Department of Correction would consider releasing inmates early, due to concerns about COVID-19. Other state systems, as well as the federal prison system, had seen inmates die from the virus. The jail population of New York City’s Rikers Island, for instance, had a massive infection rate. Organizations such as the ACLU of Idaho were calling on governments to release inmates — and Daniel remembers some of the people in her prison thought that might happen.

Then a department official called a large group of inmates together and told them the rumor was untrue, Daniel, 30, remembered. This is Idaho, the prison official said — you can’t just get out of prison.

Idaho law does indeed guarantee those sentenced to prison must serve 100% of their fixed time — meaning the determinate amount of time a judge sentences them to. Other states allow inmates to earn “good time” and get out early. According to a February report from the department, of the inmates who were paroled after serving time for a drug or property offense in 2019, 12.9% — or 109 people — had served 150% of their prison sentence.