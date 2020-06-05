Paroled during a pandemic: What it's like leaving an Idaho prison right now

KUNA — About two weeks before Amber Daniel’s release from prison in March, the new coronavirus wasn’t spreading within the South Idaho Correctional Institution, but new rumors were. One of them was that the Idaho Department of Correction would consider releasing inmates early, due to concerns about COVID-19. Other state systems, as well as the federal prison system, had seen inmates die from the virus. The jail population of New York City’s Rikers Island, for instance, had a massive infection rate. Organizations such as the ACLU of Idaho were calling on governments to release inmates — and Daniel remembers some of the people in her prison thought that might happen.
Then a department official called a large group of inmates together and told them the rumor was untrue, Daniel, 30, remembered. This is Idaho, the prison official said — you can’t just get out of prison.
Idaho law does indeed guarantee those sentenced to prison must serve 100% of their fixed time — meaning the determinate amount of time a judge sentences them to. Other states allow inmates to earn “good time” and get out early. According to a February report from the department, of the inmates who were paroled after serving time for a drug or property offense in 2019, 12.9% — or 109 people — had served 150% of their prison sentence.
And while the prison official wasn’t wrong in telling the group of inmates that Idaho didn’t have any formal plans to release inmates due to the new coronavirus, there has been an increase in tentative parole dates granted, and some who help inmates after they get out of prison have seen anecdotal increases too.
The world they’re entering is in the throes of a global pandemic, but the pandemic hasn’t had as many drastic long-term changes for those leaving prison as might be expected.
Leaving prison has always been hard.
At the helm of a brand new nonprofit that should be fully operating by mid-June, Daniel wants to help make it less so.
Tentative parole dates
Some states took active steps to reduce their prison populations by releasing inmates or by refusing admissions from jails. While North Dakota cut its prison population by 19%, the reduction in most states’ numbers were much smaller, according to the Prison Policy Institute, a think tank that studies the prison system. Idaho’s prison population shrank by 4% as of late April or early May, which is fairly average, according to the institute’s website.
But while there weren’t any formal policies in place, the virus and its effects on the prison system was something the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole had in mind, according to Ashley Dowell, the commission’s executive director.
“In March, the Commission discussed utilizing various options during the COVID-19 pandemic in a meeting, though no written guidelines were created,” Dowell wrote in an email she shared with the Idaho Press, which was a response to a question previously sent to another news agency.
The options included “utilizing maximum discretion for those deemed not to be an immediate public safety risk,” and “modifications to the hearing schedule to complete re-reviews of those who are parole eligible and meet certain criteria (no violent/sexual offenses, no recent institutional behavior issues, no close custody, etc.),” she wrote.
Another strategy was to grant tentative parole dates to those who are parole eligible. In January, before the coronavirus outbreak in Idaho, the Commission of Pardons and Parole had 406 hearings, and granted 211 tentative parole dates. In April, there were 517 hearings and 346 granted parole dates.
Mark Renick, the state coordinator for reentry services for Saint Vincent de Paul, a Catholic volunteer organization, helps people leaving prison navigate their first few hours back in the community. He often provides transportation for them from the prison, and he said he’s seen an increase in people being released, just based on his personal observations.
“I think they’re trying to let people out who have places to go,” he said.
Paroled during a pandemic
Daniel herself wasn’t paroled, she served the entirety of her sentence, or “topped out” to use the jargon of the system. She had a friend of hers pick her up and spent some time with her sister in New Plymouth before moving to Twin Falls to live with Myril Ray, a mother of one of the women Daniel was in prison with.
“(Leaving prison) was actually really scary because I didn’t know how it was going to turn out,” she said.
She’s lucky — many of the people who left prison during March and April who didn’t have immediate connections faced greater hardship, said Tim Leigh, the reentry program manager for the Idaho Department of Correction. Many businesses, such as the thrift stores where one could normally buy a change of clothes, were closed due to coronavirus concerns. So were many food banks. Leigh remembers talking to one former inmate who hadn’t been able to change his clothes in a week. Leigh also pointed out many government offices were closed as well, meaning parolees couldn’t complete some paperwork necessary to get a driver’s license or apply for food stamps, for example. Daniel herself is still waiting to receive her birth certificate.
Additionally, most people leaving prison weren’t eligible for the economic benefits available to most Americans, such as stimulus checks or unemployment insurance, according to IDOC spokesman Jeff Ray.
“It’s starting to get better, but in the beginning when this was going on it was really, really, really hard for people,” Leigh said.
Asked if he thought the inmates released in March and April might be more likely to recidivate and return to prison because of those hardships, Leigh said he wasn’t sure. Daniel said she believes it might be possible.
But both Renick and Daniel said they believed there are jobs available to people recently released from prison, if they’re persistent and know where to look. Daniel got a job at a gas station; she’ll also likely be managing a sober living facility soon, she said.
Leigh manages the Idaho Department of Correction One-Stop Reentry Center, which is a resource for people after they leave prison. A recent clothing drive helped them get former inmates’ a few days’ change of clothes, at least, and they’ve also been able to help with rent in some cases, if a parole officer recommended it.
A service quite like that doesn’t exist in Twin Falls, and Daniel hopes to change that.
HumanKind: A voice for the inside
Daniel started writing letters while she was in prison. She wrote roughly 500 of them — to lawmakers, to the president, to news outlets. At first her letters were filled with anger — most of her family and many of her friends were in prison. She hadn’t known a life unmarred by incarceration.
Initially sentenced on a drug charge in 2012 but she hadn’t served her full time. She was booked into jail years later on a fugitive warrant and had to serve the rest of her time.
“My entire family is incarcerated,” she said. “It was like a high school reunion when I went back (to prison).”
Over time, though, her letters ceased to be angry, and started to focus more on giving a voice to those within the Idaho prison system. And she did get some responses too. One of them was from Ray, the mother of her fellow inmate. Ray offered to set up a Facebook page to further Daniel’s efforts to tell inmates’ stories. They initially called the page HumanKind: A Voice From the Inside; they have since changed the name of HumanKind: A Voice For the Inside.
“She said, ‘OK you’ve got this Facebook page, what do you want to say?’” Daniel remembered.
They began posting stories about the women imprisoned with Daniel. The stories weren’t self-righteous or defensive — they were simply an unvarnished look at who was in the prison and what their lives were like.
When Daniel left prison at the end of March, she knew other people — less fortunate than her — would be reentering the community and would need help; COVID-19 would only make things harder. She wasn’t sure what the future of her HumanKind project looked like, but said Ray encouraged her to turn it into a brick-and-mortar resource for people just leaving prison.
So, since leaving prison, Daniel has been working to file HumanKind as a nonprofit, secured office space for her project and received $15,000 worth of office supplies. A donor — who insists on remaining anonymous — provided a massive amount of clothing for those recently released from prison, and HumanKind also is offering kits that include hygiene products and lists of community resources, according to its Facebook page.
Ultimately, she just wants to “make the transition back into the community a little less of a struggle,” Daniel said.
Although she’s in Twin Falls, Daniel said she encourages people released from prison to contact her organization no matter where they are in the state. She expects the paperwork necessary for the group to work as a nonprofit organization should be fully processed by June 15; its first board of directors’ meeting is Tuesday.
She isn’t sure what, exactly, the future of HumanKind will look like. It came into being at a time when those being released from prison are returning to a volatile world ravaged by a historic pandemic, and, right now, Daniel just wants to offer some help.
But from the beginning, the emphasis was always on the humanity and dignity of people in prison.
“I just wanted to remind people that prisoners are people too,” she said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.