TWIN FALLS — Two people charged with drug trafficking are set to go to trial in January.
Vicki Leah Meek, 49, and Harry David Lashbrook, 35, both of Twin Falls are facing charges of heroin trafficking and trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, court documents say.
Both appeared before Fifth District Judge Roger B. Harris on Monday at the Twin Falls County Courthouse and pleaded not guilty. Their trial date was set for Jan. 15, though it is unclear at this time whether they will be tried together or separately.
Harris left that for the defendants' respective attorneys to decide.
The charges against Meek and Lashbrook stem from the execution of a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Carriage Lane on July 11. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and a number of other agencies participated in the search and reported finding substantial quantities of heroin, methamphetamine and cash in the room occupied by Meek and Lashbrook.
Both face a maximum of life in prison on the charges and a possible fine up to $100,000 if convicted. The minimum prison time would be three years on the heroin trafficking charge and 10 years on the meth trafficking charge.
Meek remains in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail on $200,000 bond. Lashbrook also remains in custody with his bond set at $400,000.
