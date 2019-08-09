TWIN FALLS — Two of three defendants charged in a drug trafficking case are headed to District Court.
Vicki Leah Meek, 49, and Harry David Lashbrook, 35, both of Twin Falls, are facing charges of heroin trafficking and trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, court documents read.
The two were part of a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Calvin Campbell on Friday morning at the Twin Falls County Courthouse.
A Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigator testified that more than a dozen officers from various police agencies discovered methamphetamine and heroin in the bedroom Lashbrook and Meek shared during a July 11 search.
LSD, guns and drug paraphernalia were also found during the search.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Campbell bound both defendants over to District Court, where they will be arraigned and enter their pleas in the coming weeks.
Wade Lamont Jones, 46, who owns the residence in the 600 block of Carriage Lane where the search was conducted, is facing nine counts ranging from possession of a controlled substance, unlawful weapon possession by a convicted felon, possession of LSD, grand theft by possession of stolen property and destruction of evidence, according to court documents. He also has another case for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before the courts.
His criminal record dates back to 1979, and includes multiple felony convictions: four for burglary, two for grand theft and two for theft by possession.
Both of Jones' attorneys appeared on Friday morning, where Jones' preliminary hearing was rescheduled for Aug. 30.
Meek also appeared before Fifth District Judge Thomas Kershaw Jr. on Thursday with her attorney, Loren Bingham, in an effort to have her $200,000 bond reduced.
Bingham told Kershaw that Meek has ties in the community and a slim, if any, past criminal record. He asked that her bond be significantly reduced, or that she be released on her own recognizance.
Deputy Prosecutor Peter Hatch objected. The charges Meek faces, Hatch said, carry hefty sentences. For methamphetamine trafficking, there is a 10-years-to-life sentence, and the heroin trafficking charge carries a three-years-to-life sentence, due to the amount of drugs found in the house.
Hatch refuted Bingham's claims that Meek knew nothing of the drugs or money found in the room she shared with Lashbrook. The methamphetamine and $4,000 found in her purse, banded in the same way as another $12,000 found in a closet, indicated she knew about the drugs.
"She's clearly up to her neck in this," Hatch said, opposing any reduction in her bond.
Bingham then stated that the money found in Meek's purse was her savings toward a new set of teeth, after an accident previously injured her mouth.
Kershaw admitted he'd heard such stories before. "It's a very serious situation she's in," he said, ordering her bond reduced to $100,000. "That's all I can do for you."
Meek responded, "Oh, God!"
Meek, Jones and Lashbrook remain in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.