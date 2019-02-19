DURKEE, Ore. — An Oregon man helped local law enforcement detain two Idahoans accused of trespassing in a Baker County residence on Monday, according to a news release.
The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that Lessie and Olive Phillips noticed an unfamiliar car parked in the driveway of their neighbor’s home on Vandecar Road in Durkee, Oregon. At around 9 p.m. on Monday, Lessie called the neighbors, who use the residence part time, and confirmed that the house should be empty.
Olive Phillips then took his shotgun, went to the neighbor’s house and ordered the trespassers to leave. He then held the individuals at gunpoint outside the home until sheriff’s deputies arrived.
According to the news release, 33-year-old Deylen Scot Loos, of Meridian and 38-year-old Pearl Naomi Adair of Boise, “had been at the residence for an extended period of time.”
Both were arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and theft.
Loos has prior convictions in Ada and Gem counties for possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. Adair was previously convicted of forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia in Ada County.
