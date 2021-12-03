Opposing counsel in Vallow case accuse each other of ethics violations

REXBURG — Animosity between the prosecution and defense in the murder case of Lori Vallow appears to have a reached the boiling point.

Special Prosecutor Robert Wood and Defense Attorney Mark Means are accusing each other of unethical practices, including lying and slander, in recent motions.

The conflict is the most recent spectacle in a case that has drawn international attention to eastern Idaho. Vallow faces multiple felony charges including two counts of first-degree murder after her children, 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, were found buried on the property of her husband, Chad Daybell.

The filings came in response to accusations from Means that an employee with the state Department of Health and Welfare convinced Vallow to contact a lawyer with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to receive assistance in her case. The church lawyer reportedly contacted Wood after speaking with Vallow.

Vallow has been in the Department of Health and Welfare’s care after she was declared mentally incapable of continuing in her case.

“These behaviors are, as they appear, are abhorrent and blatant manipulation of the incompetent Defendant,” Means wrote.

The prosecution’s response, however, says Means’ motion was not based on facts. In their motion, Wood and Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake said Means is demanding “Brady violation disclosures” based on the conversation Wood had with Daniel McConkie, the church attorney Vallow reportedly talked with. Wood said, however, that the conversation was between Vallow and a third party, and the prosecution does not know the details of what she told McConkie.

“Mr. Means can obtain the statements he is referring to by simply asking his clients what statements she made,” the motion said.

Wood goes on to accuse Means of poorly representing his client. He notes Means wants the hearings on the matter to be public, which would mean statements by Vallow at a time where her mental health is in question would also be public.

Wood also said it did not appear Means was communicating with his co-counsel, Defense Attorney James Archibald, who was not involved in filing the motion against the prosecution.

The prosecution’s motion accuses Means of making speculations of the motives of the prosecution and McConkie without evidence, and alleged that Means made several false statements.

Prosecutors say Wood did not speak to McConkie, as Means alleged, but that another attorney from McConkie’s law firm contacted Wood instead.

“The conversation regarding this issue lasted approximately one minute and Mr. Wood informed said attorney he would notify the Defendant’s public defender,” the motion states.

The motion goes on to list some of Means’ other accusations, including that the judicial system is being controlled by the LDS church, or that McConkie had committed an illegal act. The prosecution states McConkie had spoken to Archibald and was willing to continue speaking to defense counsel, but was now reluctant, believing Means had defamed him. The motion also alleges Means did not contact the health department before filing his motion.

“The apparent lack of due diligence in filing this motion is egregious and possibly merits sanctions by the Court against Mark Means,” the motion continues.

The motion also said accusations against the clinician who reportedly spoke to Vallow should be ignored, arguing that Means did not provide a source for his information and that if Vallow is the source, she would be unreliable due to her mental state.

The motion ends by arguing that if Means were to continue representing Vallow, it would create grounds for her to appeal her conviction.

“At a minimum, Mr. Means should be precluded from filing any other documents in this case that are unsigned by his co-counsel until such time as the Court can engage in an inquiry with the Defendant regarding the conflict of interest,” the motion states.

Means fired back in his own response Thursday, accusing the prosecution of slandering him and calling the prosecution’s motion for contempt “malicious.”

In the response, Means accuses Wood of trying to have him disqualified in the hopes that a new defense counselor would cooperate more with the prosecution. Means also argued Wood was trying to shift blame after he was allegedly “caught” trying to manipulate Vallow.

Means also accused the prosecution of attempting to divide defense counselors. The motion also indicates Means believes the appointment of Archibald to help represent Vallow was a violation of her rights.

“The Court appointed Mr. Archibald as ‘co-counsel’ and it is self evident that there are competing theories of defense and avenues of advocacy or (sic) Lori as illustrated in this matter,” Means wrote. “This conflict is a direct assault on Lori’s right to counsel of her choice and an unnecessary interference to her rights to a unified defense imposed solely by this Court.”

Means ended his motion by accusing the prosecution of intimidating him and attempting to conceal a “guilty conscious” (sic).

“To allow the prosecution to further this matter is to allow intimidation childish tactics be further directed at the defense to consume the very limited resources of the defense compared to the prosecution (sic) blank check,” Means wrote.

No upcoming hearings are set in Vallow’s case. During a scheduling conference Thursday, District Judge Steven Boyce said Daybell’s trial would begin January 9, 2023. The trial is set to last 10 weeks, two of which will be devoted to jury selection. Daybell is facing a potential death penalty if convicted.

