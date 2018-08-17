TWIN FALLS — The St. Luke’s CARES center for children was filled with adults Thursday afternoon for the office’s fifth annual open house.
The Magic Valley branch of CARES, which stands for Children At Risk Evaluation Services, evaluates and works with children who may have experienced abuse, trauma, or other maltreatment. The center deals with cases from across south-central Idaho, referred to CARES by law enforcement and the state’s Department of Health & Welfare.
Representatives from local legal systems, governments, and community organizations visited the Twin Falls facility Thursday to tour the office, learn more about goings-on at the center, and enjoy a picnic lunch to celebrate 23 years of working together.
“Child abuse is an uncomfortable subject. No one wants to talk about child abuse,” CARES program manager Silvia Renova-Gaxiola said. “But what we’ve found is...the only way to prevent it is to talk about it. We need to normalize this conversation.”
The center saw 283 kids in 2017, according to Renova-Gaxiola. About 70 percent of those clients were girls; most of the cases were related to alleged sexual abuse.
This year, CARES will expand its medical services available for children placed into foster care who do not have a primary care provider. The center is also expanding medical consultation appointments for children referred to the center by a general pediatrician.
Lisa Mitton, one of four forensic interviewers with CARES, said that while the number of children has for the most part held steady since the center was created in 1995, she has seen an evolution in the methods of interviewing and treatment used by the center due to a growing body of research on children and trauma.
“It’s been ongoing,” Mitton said. “And really, it’s still a field that is growing.”
The center also draws from a wider geographic range than it once did, Mitton said. About 50 percent of CARES patients come from Twin Falls County, with most of the others coming from nearby counties such as Blaine, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka.
But the center also has clients from slightly farther-flung places. About 10 percent of cases come from the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, while others travel to the center from Elko County, Nev. Some others are referred to the center by the FBI or Homeland Security.
Leaders from many of these communities were invited to the open house Thursday, Renova-Gaxiola said.
“We’ve been so fortunate that we have had such great support in this community and in the surrounding communities,” Renova-Gaxiola said. “We have lots and lots of people who support what we do and are willing to help in any way they can.”
